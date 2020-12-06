BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, has confirmed that three international travellers arriving at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport have the COVID-19 virus. “Based on the travel records of these three international travellers or non-nationals, one landed in St Kitts on November 20 from India; two passengers landed on November […]
Three international travellers have COVID-19, quarantined after arriving at RLBIA – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
