Three Complete Cricket Umpire Training

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 17, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom) — Three persons have successfully completed the final written, practical and oral Cricket Umpires exam administered by the West Indies Cricket Umpires Association.

Thelma Gumbs, Shirleen Maloney, Eardley Nisbett are now fully qualified West Indies Cricket Association Umpires, each receiving certificates of completion at a ceremony held at Warner park on Saturday.

President of the St. Kitts Cricket Umpires Association Luther Kelly congratulated the successful candidates.

“The candidates embarked on a journey, and I’m happy to say that all of our candidates for this year were successful, and I would like to congratulate you all.”

Echoing sentiments of congratulations, President of the Leeward Islands Cricket Umpires Association, Vincent Weekes, encouraged the candidates to stay informed as it relates to umpiring activities.

“I would encourage you guys to just do your best to stay on top of the game, stay on top of the rules, stay on top of the laws and now that you have reached this hurdle and cross over this hurdle, remember, your work is just now beginning because you are now looking to do higher grade of cricket’” he said.

“So then you mean you have to stay on top of your cricketing umpiring activities.

So with that, I would like to congratulate you guys, Ms. Maloney, Ms. Gumbs and Mr. Nisbett on behalf of the West Indies Cricket Umpires Association and the Leeward Islands Cricket Umpires Association. Congratulations to you all and to wish you guys all the best going forward in your umpiring career.”

Mr. Weekes also presented a badge of the West Indies Cricket Umpires to each candidate.

-30-