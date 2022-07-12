Thousands trapped by fighting in Haitian capital, aid group warns

The content originally appeared on: CNN
According to MSF, they are trapped by ongoing fighting between rival groups
vying for control of the neighborhood Cit? Soleil.
Fighting first broke out on July 8, according to MSF, effectively preventing residents from leaving the area and blocking the delivery of vital aid — including trucks carrying drinking water.
Three MSF health workers living in the affected area of Brooklyn are tending to those harmed by the fighting, the group said.
“Along the only road into Brooklyn, we have encountered corpses that are decomposing or being burned,” Mumuza Muhindo, MSF head of mission, in a press release.
“They could be people killed during the clashes or people trying to leave who were shot–it is a real battlefield. It is not possible to estimate how many people have been killed,” he added.
Haiti has suffered from violent instability
for years. After former president Jovenel Mo?se was assassinated in July last year, his successor Ariel Henry vowed to improve security
. Nevertheless, kidnappings and gang violence continue to plague the Caribbean nation
.