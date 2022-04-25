This Week’s Edition of Leadership Matters

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 25, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – In observation of the 10-day period of mourning for Ambassador His Excellency Vance W. Amory, there will not be a new episode of the popular Leadership Matters programme with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The 10-day mourning period, announced by Governor General His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, runs until Saturday, April 30, 2022.

In lieu of a new programme this week, the 8:00 to 10:00pm time slot for Leadership Matters will feature activities held over the past seven days in honour and respect of the life, legacy and memory of His Excellency Vance Amory. This will include a rebroadcast of Prime Minister Harris’ tribute at the special sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, the military reception of Premier Amory’s body at the RLB International Airport and scenes of Prime Minister Harris and other dignitaries paying their respects as Mr. Amory’s body laid in state at Government Headquarters on Thursday 21st and Friday 22nd April.

Leadership Matters simulcasts on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, and is also streamed live on social media platforms including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).