This might be the end of sharing Netflix passwords

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Netflix knows you share your password. And soon you might have to start paying for the privilege.

Over the last year, Netflix ( NFLX ) been working on ways to “enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more,” the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

As part of that effort, over the next two weeks Netflix will roll out two test features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru called “Extra Member” and “Profile Transfer.”

With “Extra Member,” people who subscribe to Netflix’s standard and premium plans can pay to add an account for up to two people they don’t live with.

These “extra” members will have access just like any other Netflix account, including their own profile and login, but at a discounted rate: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru. Netflix will not count these extra memberships toward its overall paid subscriber figures, according to a company spokesperson.

