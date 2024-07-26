This Luxury Retreat Will Be Coming To The Bahamas

News Americas, New York, NY, Thursday, August 22, 2024: Exuma, the pristine Bahamian archipelago of 365 islands, is set to welcome a new level of luxury as Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® partners with Yntegra Group to launch the Rosewood Exuma retreat. This exclusive island getaway, developed on East Sampson Cay, is designed to merge high-end luxury with the natural beauty of the Exumas, providing an unforgettable experience for elite travelers and ocean enthusiasts.

Rosewood Exuma retreat. is coming to the Bahamas.

The Rosewood Exuma resort, nestled within 124 acres of untouched paradise, will feature 33 elegantly designed suites with breathtaking views of the island’s famous pink and white sands and crystal-clear waters. Many suites will be located right on the shoreline, offering guests an immersive experience of the Exumas’ serene environment. Through Rosewood’s A Sense of Place® philosophy, the resort will reflect the local culture and ambiance, ensuring an authentic Bahamian experience for visitors.

Guests will enjoy six distinctive dining options at Rosewood Exuma, with a focus on local flavors and produce from the resort’s own organic garden. The resort will also feature Rosewood’s signature wellness concept, Asaya®, within a 20,000-square-foot sanctuary offering a range of treatments inspired by traditional Bahamian practices. The wellness center will include six treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy facility, an outdoor pool, and a fully equipped fitness center.

For those seeking adventure, the resort will offer an outdoor sports center with tennis, padel, and pickleball courts, as well as watersports equipment. Families can enjoy two pools, including a family-friendly option, and children will be engaged through the Rosewood Explorers club, which fosters curiosity and creativity with activities promoting environmental awareness.

A luxurious beach club will serve as a central hub for relaxation, featuring a grill restaurant, beach and pool bars, and a private dining room. The development will also include two marinas capable of docking yachts up to 150 feet, catering to sailing enthusiasts exploring the surrounding archipelago.

Sustainability is a key focus of the Rosewood Exuma project, with only 25% of the island undergoing development to minimize environmental impact. The resort will incorporate eco-friendly construction practices, including the use of solar energy, to preserve the natural beauty of the Exumas and create a sustainable legacy for future generations.

Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “We have conceived Rosewood Exuma to offer a next-generation luxury experience – one that honors the quintessential character of this pristine archipelago and invites guests on a journey of discovery and adventure.”

Felipe MacLean, CEO of Yntegra Group, emphasized the shared vision between the two companies, adding, “This partnership represents our commitment to creating exceptional experiences while being responsible community partners in Exuma.”

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism for the Bahamas, welcomed the development, noting, “The introduction of Rosewood Exuma represents an exciting milestone for our tourism industry, highlighting the unmatched luxury and adventure that Exuma offers while emphasizing our commitment to sustainable and balanced growth.”

The Rosewood Exuma retreat promises to be a transformative addition to the Caribbean luxury landscape, combining elegance with environmental responsibility in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations. No date was given for the completion or opening so far.

Save 50.0% on select products from Quamkar with promo code 50KFEDHB, through 7/24 while supplies last.