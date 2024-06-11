This Haitian Immigrant Will Represent Her Country At The Olympics

News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. June 21, 2024: Haitians have something positive to cheer about in the midst of all the bad news that features daily globally on the crime and gang violence in the Caribbean country.

Lynnzee Brown of Haiti performs her floor routine during Women’s Qualification at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships-Antwerp 2023 at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 2nd, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. She is now heading to Paris 2024. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Penn State women’s gymnastics assistant coach and Haitian immigrant Lynnzee Brown earned a universality place qualification from the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission and will represent Haiti in women’s artistic gymnastics competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Brown will compete in her very first Olympics this summer in Paris following her previous outings on the global stage at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp this past September, as well as multiple Pan American competitions within the last year. When she steps foot in the gym in Paris, she will become the first Haitian gymnast ever to compete in the Olympic Games. She will begin competition in the women’s qualification round, slated to begin July 28.

“I’m trying to think of what to say but I honestly have nothing that feels good enough,” Brown said. “I’m grateful for this journey and those that have supported me through it. I am honored that the Haitian federation is supporting me through this process, and I look forward to seeing what the next generation of athletes will do.”

The former Denver standout gymnast joined Penn State’s coaching staff in the summer of 2023 following an incredible career as a Pioneer. She was a ten-time WCGA Postseason All-American, a co-National Champion, and a two-time AAI Award finalist during her collegiate career. In her first season with the Nittany Lions, Brown and her fellow Penn State assistant coaches were named the WCGA North East Region Assistant Coaches of the Year following Penn State’s phenomenal 2024 campaign.

“We are so excited for Lynnzee,” said head coach Sarah Brown. “Making the Olympics was one of the first goals Lynnzee and I talked about when we connected last year, and I couldn’t be more proud of the work she has put in to turn her dream into reality. Being named the first Haitian gymnast to ever compete in the Olympics is a tremendous accomplishment, and we look forward to watching her compete for her country in Paris!”

