This Company Is Now Offering Air Freight Shipments To Barbados For Cents Per Pound

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 12, 2021: A global shipping company is celebrating 2022 by offering customers seeking to ship cargo via air freight between Miami and Barbados, a one-time, limited rate of cents per pound.

Air cargo can now be shipped at a special rate to Bridgetown for as low as US.95 cents per pound. The flight will accommodate 20,000 Lbs.

All cargo for this one-time offer must be booked and paperwork submitted by Friday, January 14th at 3 p.m. EST. Cargo must be delivered to Sky-Max Agents, SwiftPac Logistics, at 2281 NW 82nd Avenue, Doral, FL, by Saturday, January 15th at 10 a.m. EST in order to make the January 17th flight and benefit from the special rates.

However, persons shipping special perishable cargo can deliver by the latest 8 a.m. EST on Monday, January 17th.

Francisco Plaza, Operations Manager of Skymax Cargo said: “This flight will be conducted to test the route and to prepare for the roll-out of service to other Caribbean destinations.”

Sky-Max Cargo is a leading global logistics company specializing in cargo logistics, including Air & Ocean freight, Small Package Courier, 3PL warehousing and storage, customs clearance, transportation, distribution and tailor-made solutions to meet specific cargo shipping needs.

To book this special, limited airfreight slot, call (1) 305-470-8998 or email your local SwiftPac Office.