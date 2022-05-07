Thirty Supervisors Assigned to STEP Complete 10 Weeks of Training

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 06, 2022 (SKNIS): Thirty supervisors assigned to the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) completed 10-weeks of supervisory training and received their certificates during a ceremony held at the Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room on Thursday, May 05.

“I want to commend the management of the staff for getting this training on the way and for successfully completing it. I also want to congratulate those of you who completed the training,” said the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Osbert DeSuza. “I gathered that the training was well received and I want to impress upon you that you need to put what you learned into practice. We want you to use what you learned in the training sessions over the 10 weeks to enhance your supervisory skills to make sure that the people under you are comfortable.”

Permanent Secretary DeSuza added that training like these builds strong relationships “not only between supervisors but between supervisors and the persons who they supervise.”

Mr. DeSuza reminded the STEP workers that their contribution to the Federation is greatly appreciated.

“Don’t let anybody see you differently. The contribution that you are making on the STEP is as good as the contribution I am making in an office at Government Headquarters. Everybody’s contribution counts and if you all don’t clean the place, when I am walking around, I will be disgusted, when the tourists come, they will be disgusted. So, you are making a valuable contribution,” said the Permanent Secretary.

Emile Greene, Director of STEP, said the training was designed to boost supervisors’ efficiency.

“About 10 weeks ago we started on a journey to equip you. We said that as the community enhancement group supervisors there must be some skills that you must have, knowledge and understanding of not just the world but of what we expect from you,” said Mr. Greene. “We said that you as supervisors must be able to communicate properly and effectively. We said that you must be able to do your work plans. We said that the many issues that you have every day, conflicts on the job, you must be able to resolve or manage them. You must be able to make decisions that are based on what you’re doing out there in the field. It must be in the best interest of STEP and it must promote harmonious work relationships.

The training sessions were carried out by various presenters within STEP to bolster productivity and promote safer and healthier work environments. They covered topics such as effective communication, teamwork and team-building exercises, decision-making, as well as proper staff and equipment management.