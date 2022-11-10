Thirty Security Officers in St. Kitts Trained to Provide Lifesaving First Response Medical Treatment

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, November 08, 2022 (SKNIS) – Thirty (30) national security officers, who recently completed an Emergency Medical Responder Course No. 1 of 2022, were presented with their certificates of completion during a ceremony held at the Police Training School on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The course, which ran from March 28 to June 17, 2022, at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) Division of Health Sciences, was attended by officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and officers of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services.

Participants of the Emergency Medical Responder Course were introduced to specific emergency medical responder functions, including establishment and maintenance of airway, administration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, control of haemorrhage, treatment of shock, immobilization fractures, bandaging of wounds, management of patients and the initiation treatment for poison and burn victims.

Dean of the Division of Health Sciences at CFBC, Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw addressed Monday’s graduation ceremony, at which point she stated that the skills gathered over the period of the course will be of great value to the successful participants

“Law enforcement officers trained in an Emergency Medical Responder Course not only provide immediate medical treatment to citizens but can also save the lives of their fellow officers. Now more than ever, with the increase in life-threatening events, our community depends on an emergency medical system that responds quickly with well-educated and competent emergency medical responders.

Acting Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Garfield Hodge expressed his gratitude to the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College Division of Health Sciences for further enhancing the skills and capabilities of the officers.

He said, “As entities within national security, particularly the Fire and Rescue Services, our mandate is to protect and safeguard lives and property from the dangers and effects of fires and explosions. This course, however, has broadened our capacity to respond to emergencies that require initial medical attention. As such, we are now in a better position to deliver a more effective and efficient response to emergencies. I am indeed thankful to Dr. Bradshaw and her team for facilitating such a critical course that has indeed enhanced our response capacity.”

Following Mr. Hodge’s remarks, the course participants were presented with their certificates by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy; Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Andre Mitchell and Dr. Bradshaw.

In attendance at the ceremony was also the Vice President of Finance and Administration at CFBC, Chidi Liburd-Edwards