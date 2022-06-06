‘They never missed Mass.’ Woman loses both parents in Nigeria church attack that killed dozens

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)A woman who lost her parents in the southwestern Nigerian city of Owo said they regularly attended the Catholic church where a mass shooting killed dozens of people and left several injured on Sunday.

A local lawmaker told CNN Monday that “close to 50 people, including children” were killed after attackers stormed into St. Francis Catholic Church in the city of Owo and began “shooting sporadically.”

“The death toll was quite large,” said Adeyemi Olayemi, the legislator representing the Owo constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly. “So far, we have counted close to 50 dead bodies, including children. I saw the bodies of many kids.”

Olayemi added that “the attackers came in motorcycles and started shooting sporadically … they killed many people inside the church.”

Laide Ajanaku lost her both parents in the gruesome attack.