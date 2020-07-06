These Caribbean Countries Continue To See New Coronavirus Cases

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. July 7, 2020: Ten Caribbean countries continue to see new cases of the novel coronavirus, News Americas has found.

At least three have since reopened to international travellers as the uptick continues. The Dominican Republic, which look set to swear in a new government soon, continues to be the epicentre of the virus in the region.

On Monday, July 6th, the country reached 38,128 new cases of COVID-19 as it added another 703 new cases. Its death toll reached 804 as it reported 10 new deaths yesterday, six days after it reopened to international tourism.

Puerto Rico also continues to struggle to contain the virus even as it plans to reopen to tourists on July 15th. On Monday, the US Caribbean territory added another 669 cases to reach 8,585, the second highest number of cases in the region to date.

French Guiana added another 141 new cases Monday to reach 5,054 cases even as its death toll jumped by 4 new deaths to 20 as Haiti remains a hot spot reaching 6,333 cases after adding another 39 new cases yesterday.

Other nations reported far less cases, but they continued to uptick.

Suriname added another 10 new cases to reach 604 while Cuba reported another 8 new cases Monday to reach 2,380. Both countries reported no new deaths.

Jamaica, which reopened its borders to tourists on June 15th continued to see new cases as it added four yesterday to reach 732. No new deaths were reported as well.

Antigua & Barbuda, which reopened on June 1st, reported another 2 new cases to reach 70 while the Turks & Caicos, which is set to reopen on July 22nd, reported one more new case to take its total confirmed case load to 48.

Guyana, which continues to battle with an election crisis, reported another new case as well Monday as its tally reached 273. One new death was also reported as the death total moved to 16. Among the latest COVID-19 death there is 25-year-old Region Nine teacher, Donna Greaves. There are currently 138 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana, officials there said, and 16 persons in institutional quarantine. The number of patients in the COVID-19 ICU has increased to 10.

