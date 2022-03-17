Theophilus Taylor Named Disney Conservation Hero

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 17, 2022 (ZIZ) — The St. Kitts Sea Turtle Monitoring Network has announced that Theophilus Taylor of Newton Ground has been honoured as a 2021 Disney Conservation Hero for his efforts as a Senior Sea Turtle Technician.

Disney has recognized 15 Disney Conservation Heroes across 13 countries who each demonstrated incredible commitment to working with their communities to care for wildlife and habitats.

Theophilus Taylor was nominated by the Wider Caribbean Sea Turtle Conservation Network (WIDECAST). His bio as shown on disneyparks.disney.go.com indicates that Theophilus was once a fisher catching over 60 sea turtles each season. Today, Theo volunteers as a research assistant to the St. Kitts Sea Turtle Monitoring Network and for the past decade has been a dedicated conservationist.

He is a stalwart trainer, researcher, and educator, voluntarily teaches children at Sea Turtle Camp each year, leads tours, assists with turtle rehabilitation and release, and he speaks against sea turtle fishing and illegal activities while also building strong relationships, trust, and credibility among his community.

As 2021 Disney Conservation Hero, Theo joins 14 other persons from around the world from countries including Brazil, Peru, Guatemala, Scotland, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Mongolia.