The year ahead, in space: SpaceX’s Mars rocket, tourism, and more billionaire battles

If 2021 was the year of ostentatious displays of wealthy space tourists chartering one-off missions , 2022 promises to be yet another year solidifying the private sector's grip on modern space travel.

As in past years, federal regulators will grapple with what its role can and should be in this new era.

Here’s a look at what’s to come.

Starship and the FAA

SpaceX, the poster child of the commercial space era, has been anxious to get a full-scale version of its Starship rocket launched on its first orbital test flight.

The launch would be momentous. Starship promises to out-power any rocket ever built, including the Saturn V rockets that took astronauts to the moon in the last century.

(NASA is also launching its own new rocket this year — a test mission for the next lunar landing called Artemis 1 — that will make use of a different rocket that also promises to out-power the Saturn V.)

After a few high-altitude test launches in the first half of 2021 of the upper spaceship, the company has been assembling its first full-scale Starship rocket — complete with a gargantuan rocket booster that promises to propel the spaceship into orbit.

Participants in the public comments were allowed to dial in from anywhere. And while most people spoke in favor of letting the project move forward, the people who identified themselves as living in the vicinity of SpaceX’s South Texas launch site were mostly opposed, according to a tally kept by Joey Roulette, then a reporter at The Verge.

Though SpaceX initially expected to get the all-clear by the end of 2021, according to the FAA, the environmental assessment will continue until at least February 28, 2022.

The agency cited “the high volume of comments submitted” and “discussions and consultation efforts with consulting parties” as reasons for the delay.

Orbital tourism and astronaut launches

With its Starship program in limbo, SpaceX has kept its astronaut launches, conducted in partnership with NASA, pretty much on schedule

And there’s more to come. The astronauts that launched to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule are set to return as soon as April, with a new crew of four slated to launch aboard their own Dragon capsule to replace them that same month.

Plans for other SpaceX tourism flights to orbit are also in the works, though firm plans and launch dates haven’t been locked down.

Opportunities for hitching a ride to orbit may also expand this year if Boeing gets its planned Starliner spacecraft up and running.

Branson, Bezos and suborbital space tourism

Richard Branson’s and Jeff Bezos’ space companies have for years been working to develop spacecraft capable of taking paying customers on brief, supersonic trips to the edge of space. In 2021, both billionaires made their own treks to the edge of space aboard their respective spacecraft.

Both of their flights ended without apparent issue, with the men emerging from their spacecraft outfitted in custom flight suits and beaming for the cameras.

Bezos’ successful July launch catapulted the company into a busy rest of the year spent flying some high-profile figures as “honorary guests” — meaning they didn’t have to pay for tickets. 2022 promises to bring even more activity from the space tourism company, called Blue Origin, though the company has not yet announced flight dates or passengers for the year ahead.

Labor issues already cropping up

Blue Origin, meanwhile, has faced its own controversies, though none that have indicated specific safety issues with its rocket or spacecraft.

Rather, a group of 21 current and former employees co-signed a letter alleging the company operates a toxic work environment where “professional dissent” is “actively stifled.” Blue Origin responded to the claims by saying it has “no tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind.”

The essay prompted enough concern for the FAA to launch a review. But reporting from CNN Business also revealed that FAA investigators assigned to the task were hamstrung by a lack of legal protections for whistleblowers in the commercial spaceflight industry.

Emails obtained by CNN Business showed the review was closed even though investigators never had the chance to speak with any of the people who anonymously signed the whistleblower essay

The situation again highlighted the complexity of the commercial space industry’s federally designated “learning period” — a designation that effectively bars regulators from implementing certain new rules or wielding the same oversight powers it does for other industries.

That designation is set to expire in 2023, and the FAA indicated that lawmakers are monitoring the situation and considering a change. The whole thing could also soon become the subject of a Government Accountability Office report. Emails obtained by CNN Business show the GAO reached out to the FAA for more information about its Blue Origin probe.

Meanwhile, the allegations about Blue Origin’s workplace culture — which were echoed in a separate whistleblower essay about SpaceX — has put the commercial space industry under heightened scrutiny.

A big, crowded, empty void