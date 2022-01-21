The world bought more champagne than ever last year

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)Champagne houses are celebrating after sales and exports set new records last year even as pandemic lockdowns forced many bars and restaurants to close.

Comit? Champagne, a trade association representing more than 16,000 winegrowers and 320 Champagne houses, said Wednesday that France exported a record 180 million bottles of bubbly in 2021, an increase of 38% over the previous year.

Global sales of champagne also hit a record EUR5.5 billion ($6.2 billion).

Comit? Champagne said that total shipments rose 32% over the previous year to 322 million bottles as people found reasons to celebrate at home.

“With tourism and the staging of events still reduced due to the health crisis, there is room to believe that home consumption has taken up the slack,” the trade group said in a statement.

