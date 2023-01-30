The UWI Open Campus St Kitts and Nevis Holds Its First Virtual Certificate Giving Ceremony for 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 30, 2023 (UWI Open Campus SKN) — The St. Kitts and Nevis Site of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus held a virtual Certificate Giving Ceremony on Wednesday, 25th January 2023, for individuals who completed professional development courses during Semester 1 of 2022/2023. The online and face-to-face classes, ranging from six to twelve weeks in duration and in diverse subject areas included participants from the public and private sectors in St. Kitts, Nevis, Grenada, St. Lucia and Jamaica. One hundred and thirty-three (133) virtual certificates were distributed in the following areas: Business Writing and Communication I, Customer Service, Introduction to Human Resource Management, Introduction to Real Estate Law, Office Administration: Principles and Practices, Spanish for Travel and Business, and Supervisory Management. Female participants greatly outnumbered males at 114 to 19.

The Head of Site, Mrs Gaile Gray-Phillip, chaired the ceremony. Ms Jamie-Lee Rock, Officer-in-Charge of the Continuing and Professional Education (CPE) Centre of The UWI Open Campus, gave congratulatory remarks. She urged the certificate awardees to continue to embrace challenges and seize opportunities for lifelong learning and self-development.

The featured speaker was Ms Giselle Solomon, Manager, Human Resource Unit, St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank. Ms Solomon focused on the theme of individual growth. She shared points on how to achieve individual growth and challenged the audience to continually seek to become better versions of themselves. Mrs Rhonda Nisbett-Browne, Head of the Legal Department in the Nevis Island Administration and an alumna of The UWI, spontaneously congratulated all the recipients and expressed her appreciation on their behalf.

The Open Campus St. Kitts and Nevis Site provides lifelong learning and workforce development to residents of St Kitts and Nevis. There is a growing interest in the CPE Programme as several new courses have been added to our course offerings and the online delivery facilitates greater access for our residents.