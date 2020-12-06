Next Post

Four Thousand Members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus – Who Have Fully Recovered from COVID-19 – Donate Plasma for the Third Time

Sun Dec 6 , 2020
CaribPR Wire, WASHINGTON, D.C., Sun. Dec. 6, 2020: Nearly 4,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus who have recovered from COVID-19 are  participating in a large plasma donation drive, which began on November 16th and will run through Dec. 11, 2020. Seventeen hundred (1,700) members are returning donors, as […]

You May Like

Next Post

Four Thousand Members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus – Who Have Fully Recovered from COVID-19 – Donate Plasma for the Third Time

Sun Dec 6 , 2020
CaribPR Wire, WASHINGTON, D.C., Sun. Dec. 6, 2020: Nearly 4,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus who have recovered from COVID-19 are  participating in a large plasma donation drive, which began on November 16th and will run through Dec. 11, 2020. Seventeen hundred (1,700) members are returning donors, as […]

You May Like