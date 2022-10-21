The University of the West Indies, Open Campus, St Kitts and Nevis on October 18, 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 20, 2022 — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, The University of the West Indies Open Campus St. Kitts-Nevis Site hosted a Recognition Ceremony for the 2022 graduands from the Federation. The ceremony was held, under the auspices of the Governor-General, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, at the Antioch Baptist Church, Lime Kiln, St. Kitts.

U.W.I. Alumna and local entrepreneur, Ms Unoma Allen, chaired the event. Mrs Lisa-Romayne Archibald-Pistana, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, delivered congratulatory remarks on behalf of the Hon. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education. Also present was former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr William Hodge. Mr Craig Tuckett, immediate past President of the St. Kitts-Nevis U.W.I. Alumni Association welcomed the graduands to the Association.

For this 2022 graduation, forty-one (41) persons from the Federation completed their studies with The U.W.I. Open Campus in the academic year 2021-2022. Areas of study included various focus areas of study included Accounting, Banking and Finance, Social Work, Early Childhood Development and Family Studies, Psychology, Youth Development, Educational Leadership and Management Studies. Thirty-eight persons graduated with Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Education degrees, two with Master of Science degrees and one with a Doctor of Education degree. In total, there were 36 males and five males, 34 from St. Kitts and seven from Nevis. A few other students from the U.W.I Open Campus St. Kitts and Nevis Site who completed postgraduate study this summer will graduate at the upcoming U.W.I. Mona Campus graduation ceremony on November 4 in Jamaica.

The Head of Site, Mrs Gaile Gray-Phillip, presented each graduand with a U.W.I. Open Campus souvenir.