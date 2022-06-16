The University of the West Indies Open Campus is currently accepting applications for the 2022/2023 academic year. The UWI Open Campus offers several certificates, diplomas, associate degrees, and undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The deadline for applying to a postgraduate programme is June 30th 2022 and the deadline for applying to an undergraduate programme is July 22nd, 2022.

Interested persons should apply online at open.uwi.edu. Documents may be dropped off at the St Kitts Site on Fridays between 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and at the Nevis Site from Mondays to Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit our website open.uwi.edu or call 465-2190 (St. Kitts) or 469-7832 (Nevis).

Unlock the door to your future today by pursuing studies at the region’s leading university!