The St. Kitts Water Services Department Advises the Public of the Watercourses and Waterworks Act

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 31, 2022 —The Water Services Department wishes to alert the General Public that it is an offence under the Watercourse and Waterworks Act to “resist, obstruct, molest or assault any member of the Water Services Department in the course of his/her duties.” The penalty for such an offence is up to six (6) months imprisonment.

The said Act also gives the Water Services Department the authority to disconnect the supply of water to any premises where the water rate is in arrears, and further gives any member of the Department the liberty to enter at all reasonable times any property where a water meter is installed.

The Management of the Water Services Department seeks the full cooperation and compliance of all and is prepared to prosecute any violators.