The St Christopher National Trust signs contract for old Treasury Building Restoration Work

Basseterre, St. Kitts 28 August 2023 (SCNT) — Restoration work on the old Treasury Building will soon commence following the signing of a contract between the St Christopher National Trust and Parvenir – a Trinidadian construction company. The government of the St Kitts & Nevis has approved the funding for the project which will start on September 1, 2023.

“We are so excited that we can finally start this project which will restore our iconic building to its former status. We thank the general public for their patience over the last several months, having to maneuver around the scaffolding that had been mounted for some time,” stated Executive Director, Mrs. Etsu Bradshaw-Caines.

As preparation gets on the way, the offices, gift shops and museum housed in the building will be relocated to the Shoreline Plaza building and will operate from the space formerly occupied by Money Gram. From there, the general public and visitors will be able to access the gift shop and museum services which will be mostly digital. Operations from the new location will commence on Monday 2nd October, 2023. The contact numbers will remain the same – 465 5584 and 662 5548 and the opening hours will be 9 am to 5 pm.

The St Christopher National Trust also takes the opportunity to advise the public of its Independence 40 activities, being an Expo at the Spooners Ginnery on September 17th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the annual Scenic Railway ride. More details on these events will be shared over the coming weeks.