The Rotary Club of Liamuiga installs 2022/23 Executive

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 6, 2022 (Rotary Club of Liamuiga) — A new cadre of Rotarians have been installed to take charge of the affairs of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga for the 2022/23 Rotary year.

The annual handing-over ceremony was held on Sunday 3rd July 2022 and chaired by Past President Laverne Caines. Framed as an evening cocktail, the ceremony featured inspiring presentations from Outgoing President Claudelle Gumbs, Rotary District 7030 Governor, Leslie Ramdhanny, and Rotary International President, Jennifer E. Jones.

The newly appointed District 7030 Assistant Governor, Rotarian Leah Crag-Chadderton, then installed the following officers, who took the oath of office to serve both club and community:

President Ryeburn Boyce

Vice President Dr Marcus L Natta

Immediate Past President Claudelle Gumbs

Secretary Kaii Mills

Treasurer Nichole Liburd

Directors

Cosbert Woods

Deniece Alleyne

Dominic Matthew

In his first official remarks, President Ryeburn thanked the membership for their support and pledged to continue the work of the organisation to make more than an impact but a positive difference in the lives of the people in the community.

He also challenged his peers to join him on his journey, as the club is entering its twentieth year, to continue the strong legacy of service, with ingenuity, dynamic projects, increasing membership, and promoting fellowship.

The curtains then came down on a celebratory note with cocktails, on The Ocean View Terrace at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, on an evening well spent with Rotarians from the Rotary Club of St. Kitts, prospective members, and invited guests.

Picture 1: President Ryeburn Boyce Past President speaking at the 2022/23 Installation Ceremony

Picture 2: Members of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga and guests pose for a group photo following the installation ceremony

About the Rotary Club of Liamuiga

The Rotary Club of Liamuiga was started on the 10 February 2003 by the late Past District Governor (PDG), Ambassador Fred Lam, OBE. The club conforms to the highest ideals of Rotary and continues to lend an empowering hand through annual community projects and often partners with other Rotary clubs and service organizations to pool resources to carry out high impact projects that involve Youth, the Elderly, and Literacy.