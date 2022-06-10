The Rotary Club of Liamuiga Donates Books to the Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 10, 2022: The Rotary Club of Liamuiga continued its island-wide book donation drive and made another stop, on Friday 3rd June 2022, at the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School.

Rotarian and Past President Dr. Marcus L Natta officially handed over several hundred books to the Mr. Samuel Bedford, the Deputy Principal, who accepted the reading and learning materials on behalf of the school.

In making the presentation, Dr. Natta spoke of the club’s pleasure in making the donation and the importance of the reading experience.

“On behalf of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, we are very proud to make this donation. In 2022, we have electronic devices where we can get any book we want, but there is something special about turning pages on your hands. I hope that students and teachers take advantage of these books to make the learning experience a wholesome one,” said Dr. Natta.

In return, Mr. Bedford thanked the Club for the timely donation and described how the donation will help the efforts of the school as it relates to learning.

“We are currently refurbishing our school library. The tangible and generous donation is going to go a very long way in helping us achieve our objectives in ensuring that we have books that are necessary to challenge and inspire our children to be the best that they can be,” noted Mr Bedford.

Immediately following the event, Mrs. Yvette Blanchette, School Principal, Rotarians Dr Natta, Nichole Liburd and Burnell Nisbett were given a tour of the school library to see first-hand the current upgrades and how the Club’s contribution will make an impact.