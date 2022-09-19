The Republic of Korea Conveys Best Wishes to St. Kitts and Nevis on 39 Years of Nationhood

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 17, 2022 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will celebrate its 39th Anniversary of Independence having attained Independence on September 19, 1983. Congratulatory messages keep on pouring in with the most recent one coming from the Republic of Korea congratulating the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on this momentous occasion.

In a congratulatory letter sent to His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, President of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea wrote:

“On occasion of the Independence Day of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Over the years, our two countries have built friendly ties of partnership in a wide range of areas. I hope to further advance the relations between our two countries and promote friendship of our peoples.

“Please accept, your Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and continued success in all your endeavours as well as for the everlasting prosperity of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The message was communicated through the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.