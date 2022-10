The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

The Prime Minister received a courtesy call from Mr. Didier Trebucq, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator (RC) for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Mr. Kenroy Roach, Senior Development Coordinator, Strategic Planner and Team Leader to the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and Mr. Cosbert Woods, UN Country Coordination Officer for St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022.