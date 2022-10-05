The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Reaffirms Commitment to a Strong Partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and Republic of China (Taiwan)

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 5, 2022 (Office of the Prime Minister) – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance  Drew and the Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley met with the Ambassador for the Republic of  China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Chau-Hong Lin by virtue of the close relationship and mutual collaboration with the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.  

His Excellency Ambassador Michael Chau-Hong Lin provided a grant to the government for the  Pinney’s Beach Nevis Sustainable Tourism Enhancement Project.  

The Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew received the grant with great satisfaction and reiterated his commitment to deeper partnerships with the Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, and the Nevis  Island Administration.  

The Ambassador expressed his enthusiasm regarding his first contribution to the new government stating that “this is a new relationship, not only between us and the federal government but also the local government of Nevis. It is very important that we continue this relationship, and we look forward to having you visit us in Taiwan”.  

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation and interest in continuing to unite efforts between both countries to further strengthen the relations of cooperation and friendship.