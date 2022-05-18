The Power of Museums Is Special Topic on Working for You on Wednesday, May 18

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 17, 2022 (SKNIS): The “Power of Museums” which is the theme of International Museum Day on May 18 will be the special topic for discussion on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The special guests will be Mrs. Ryllis Godeth, Executive Director, St. Christopher National Trust; Jahnel Nisbett, Director, Nevis Historical and Conservation Society; and Percival Hanley, General Manager, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society.

Since 1977, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) has organised International Museum Day, which represents a unique moment for the international museum community.

The objective of International Museum Day (IMD) is to raise awareness about the fact that, “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.” Organised on 18 May each year or around this date, the events and activities planned to celebrate International Museum Day can last a day, a weekend or an entire week. IMD was celebrated for the first time 40 years ago. More and more museums participate in International Museum Day all around the world. Last year, more than 37,000 museums participated in the event in about 158 countries and territories.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance, and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

