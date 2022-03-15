The People’s Labour Party to Host Press Conference

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 15, 2022 — The People’s Labour Party (PLP) will hold a press conference on Wednesday at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel Conference Room at 5:00 pm.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the party stated that the press conference will launch their party’s 6th National Convention activities and unveil their convention theme.

The Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris will be present, supported by the Deputy Political Leader, Hon. Akilah ByronNisbett and other top officials of the PLP’s National Executive.

According to the release, this convention “comes at a crucial time as we continue to recover from the pandemic and secure the future of the nation”.