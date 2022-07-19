The Peoples’ Labour Party (PLP) to Hold a Big Campaign Rally in West Basseterre Constituency

July 15 2022 (PLP) — The Peoples’ Labour Party (PLP) is having a big campaign rally tonight Friday 15th July 2022 at Abbott’s Housing Development, West Farm in West Basseterre Constituency #3. It was rescheduled from yesterday Thursday 14th July because of inclement weather. PLP has consistently drawn very large crowds at all rallies promoting the themes of National Unity, Leadership and Good Governance, Putting People First and Securing A Stronger Brighter Future.

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris stated, “We look forward to being with the people tonight in West Basseterre. The Honourable Akilah Byron Nisbett represents the hopes and dreams of so many women in St Kitts and Nevis. She’s a mother, wife and transformational leader. She is fighting every day for a secure future for all families of St Kitts and Nevis, especially for the families of West Basseterre Constituency #3. The People of West Basseterre know her and trust her. She is a tireless leader and she will continue to deliver for them.”

The Honourable Akilah Byron Nisbett wants everyone to bring their families with their buttons, shirts, whistles, bands, and fans. The other members of the Dream Team of the Peoples’ Labour Party will also be there as well to endorse their Party’s National Deputy Leader. PLP is committed to ensuring a secure prosperous future for everyone in St Kitts and Nevis leaving no one behind.