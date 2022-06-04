The Peoples’ Labour Party (PLP) Held Another Massive Health Walk in Constituency #3

“You can’t keep a good man down.” These were some of the words echoed by a fellow PLP supporter during the People’s Labour Party monthly Health Walk held on June 4, 2022. Scores of supporters across the entire country accompanied our beloved Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, Hon. Akilah Byron Nisbett, and other PLP candidates as we ventured from Challengers to the Constituency #3 Office.

In keeping with the goal of promoting healthy lifestyles, the walk provided an opportunity for our citizens and residents to partake in a physical exercise and to socialize within a political group that welcomes all, regardless of political

history. Not to mention, the walk was an exciting display of the unwavering support and love that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis have for the People’s Labour Party. After we had arrived at the PLP Constituency Office, participants

continued the walk through Constituency #3 where members were greeted by fellow constituents in support of the work done by our great party.

The walk then culminated at the Constituency Office where all participants mingled and enjoyed a tasty breakfast. Everyone gathered and photographed the moment which was described as a tremendous success. The future looks bright with PLP!!! All are welcomed into our great party.

For all press enquiries during the campaign please contact Delonte Lewis at

1 (869) 760-3049.

