The Late Premier Vance Amory Saluted for His Role in the Formation of the Governing Team Unity Coalition

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 13, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The late Ambassador His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory will be remembered for many things after a life well lived—as an educator, an astute politician, an avid cricketer and as a warm and welcoming friend.

But, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said Mr. Amory, the former Premier of Nevis, will forever be remembered for his leading role in the formation of the Team Unity movement that has ushered in an era of closer relations between the peoples of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as significantly improved relations between the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

“For my part, I will always be grateful for his contribution to the formation and growth of the Team Unity Movement. His calm, level headed approach and abiding commitment to the concept of unity helped us to deliver unprecedented support to our citizens and residents on both islands,” Prime Minister Harris said on Tuesday, April 12 edition of Leadership Matters which was dedicated solely to the legacy of the late Vance Amory.

Premier Amory served the first five years of the Team Unity administration as a Senior Minister in the Federal Cabinet and the latter two as Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary assigned in the Office of the Prime Minister.

During that seven-year span, Prime Minister Harris said he witnessed firsthand the sincerity, humility, team-building approach and trustworthiness of Mr. Amory, whom he described as his mentor.

“He left us the best example of humanitarianism and leadership. He advocated quiet diplomacy, which evidently works so much better. He was never loud or boisterous yet he got so much accomplished. He was an empowering force for youth and women. He charted a course and he ran a tight financial ship. He was always forward-looking. As Premier and Ambassador, he would have touched many lives directly and indirectly. He was a shining example of leadership and citizenship,” the prime minister said, adding that Mr. Amory lived a life that should be emulated.

As a founding member and former leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), Mr. Amory served as Premier of Nevis on two occasions— between June 1992 and July 2006, and from January 2013 to December 2017.

Prime Minister Harris said during those times, Premier Amory effectively managed the transformation of the island of Nevis, leaving it in a better position to meet the challenges of the future.

Dr. Harris said, “As a patron of the arts, [Premier Amory] secured funding for the construction of the Nevis Performing Arts Theater. I am advised that steel pan in particular took a huge leap under his administration. He promoted industry and commerce. He contributed to the development of the manufacturing sector on the island of Nevis. The industrial sites at Pinney’s and Prospects were developed. He worked tirelessly to build the financial services sector and promoted education tourism leading to the construction of the Medical University of the Americas.”

During his tenure as Senior Minister in the Team Unity Cabinet, His Excellency Vance Amory served as Minister of Nevis Affairs, Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs.