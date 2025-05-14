The Joy Project organises workshop under Women of Worth Programme 

The Joy Project has organized a workshop for the girls of St Kitts and Nevis. The organization, which is working for the youth of the country brought their focus to the young girls of the federation for the afternoon.

The theme of the workshop was “She Leads: Confidence, Courage, and Clarity” and aimed to bring the girls of the country to the forefront. The attendants of the workshop were all young girls who were guided by the girls of the federation.

The reigning Miss St Kitts and Nevis, Daneika Dickenson, delivered the keynote address at the workshop. She was accompanied by two other keynote speakers who also shared their experiences with the girls attending the event.

The aim of the programme is to make sure that the girls are prepared to be leaders of the future. The Joy project, the organizers of the workshop said that this event is a part of a series of workshops.

The workshops are being hosted under the women of worth programme which sheds light on the administration’s commitment to women empowerment. The concept of women empowerment is not new to the country.

Under the Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, the cabinet and other organs of the government have been staffed with women with influence and voice. The Joy project is working on a similar mandate of bringing girls into prominent positions of powers by guidance and support.

The organization is proud to note that the workshop unde the theme “She Leads: Confidence, Courage, and Clarity” was attended by several girls. Commenting on the success of the workshop, the organization promised that the Women of Worth Programme will have several similar events.

The organization has also shared some images from the event on their social media. The Joy Project has shared that the Women of Worth Programme is a platform that provides a supportive environment to women.

As a part of their programmes, women can learn about the career paths that they want to take. The workshops will help the women in building confidence and develop essential life skills.