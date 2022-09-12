The Importance of Parks and Beaches Unit to the Beautification of the Environment Highlighted During Meeting With Staff

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 09, 2022 (SKNIS) – The employees of the Parks and Beaches Unit within the Ministry of Environment were today, Friday, September 09, 2022, reminded of the important role they play in maintaining the beauty and attractiveness of the country for its citizens and residents, as well as visitors to our shores.

This important reminder was given by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister of Environment, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke during a meeting with the staff of the Parks and Beaches Unit.

In emphasizing the staff’s significant role to the country, Minister Clarke told the staff, “You are performing a very critical role and if you don’t do what you do, we won’t have a beautiful St. Kitts, we won’t have a clean St. Kitts and we won’t have a healthy St. Kitts.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who also serves as the Minister of Health in the Federal Cabinet, supported Minister Clarke’s remarks by adding that much of the success of the country’s growing tourism sector begins with them.

“Our country is still fundamentally a country that depends on tourism, so you understand how [important] you are when it comes to the economic development of St. Kitts and Nevis. You keep this country beautiful and you keep it looking well. But apart from just the tourism, I think people in St. Kitts and Nevis want to live on a clean and beautiful island and I think we can all agree on that, and so I would say that your function is quite important and vital to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Drew.

Part of the objective of Friday’s meeting was also to introduce the staff of the Parks and Beaches Unit to the new Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Environment, Ms. Sharon Rattan. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Delores Stapleton Harris was also in attendance at the meeting.

Following the introductory remarks, the honourable Ministers and the Permanent Secretaries then listened to the views and concerns expressed by the employees. Prime Minister Drew gave the assurance that his administration, through the Ministry of Environment, will work towards resolving as many of the concerns as it reasonably can.