The Game Exposed 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link Slide In His DM, Cuban Respond

The Game tried to expose 50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban Link for sliding in his DMs and she quickly clapped back.

Things got messy Friday night as the back and forth between 50 Cent and The Game intensified, with the latter upping the ante and dragging 50’s girlfriend Cuban Link in the mix.

Rapper 50 Cent and upcoming rapper Cuban Link have been together for a minute now, and their relationship is quite public, with Cuban often posting about respecting her man and not being too exposed around his friends.

Despite that, The Game showed no respect to 50’s relationship as he went for the lowest blow exposing Cuban Link and an old DM from her in which she sent a video or photo baring her breast and sending him her number.

The feud between The Game and 50 Cent is not new. The two have been beefing since their 2005 collaborative hit “Hate It Or Love It” and took on new life on Friday (March 25) as they traded shots and disses at each other.

It all started after 50 Cent trolled The Game over his greeting another celebrity at a basketball game which prompted several responses from The Game, which went for 50’s jugular (figuratively speaking of course).

In a post response on Instagram, The Game taunted 50 Cent for not going up against him in a Verzuz battle while also taking a jab at his girlfriend.

“Hit @therealswizzz & @timbaland ASAP & stop runnin from this verzuz,” he shared a photoshopped image of 50 Cent from his upside-down performance at the recent Super Bowl performance. The photo was superimposed on a rotisserie chicken, basically dissing the rapper as fat and disgusting.

“Oh’ n tell ya girl stay out my DM’s… if she don’t want her man overweight, fat as fuck hanging upside down like rotisserie chicken at the Super Bowl.”

He shared the alleged DM showing Cuban Link topless, her phone number, and the words, “video girl?? Keep in mind.”

He also shared a photo of 50 Cent’s surprise appearance during the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show last month, where he recreated his iconic video rapping upside down.

The rapper was roasted by fans who fat-shamed him. The Game too took a dig at the rapper as he earlier on Friday referred to the vest 50 Cent wore as a “lolli pop strap tank top.”

The G-Unit rapper is the ultimate troll and has been known to shame others, including women like Madonna, over their aging bodies. Months ago, Madonna called him out after he made fun of her posing semi-nude, showing off her new BBL butt in sexy lingerie.

Some fans felt he was getting a taste of his own medicine from The Game.

Many have been reacting to the latest back-and-forth, including Cuban Link, who claimed the post was in 2015.

“Naaa what not from 2015 when everyone wanted to be a “ViDeO giRl !! You irrelevant fucking bozo You thought you ate with that one,” she said on Twitter.

50 Cent has not reacted to the latest post yet, but being the king trolling, he will be back with something.