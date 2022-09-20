The Federal Republic of Germany Offers Independence Congratulations to the Government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 19, 2022 (SKNIS): The Federal Republic of Germany has offered sincere congratulations to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on their attainment of 39 years of nationhood on September 19.

In a congratulatory message to His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany said:

“On the occasion of your country’s Independence Day, allow me to offer you and the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis my most sincere congratulations and those of my fellow Germans.

“In view of the terrible war in Ukraine, I would like to express my particular thanks for the fact that Saint Kitts and Nevis categorically condemned Russia’s aggression both within the framework of CARICOM and in the United Nations. I very much hope that the international community will manage to overcome the worldwide negative impacts of this conflict as well as the global challenges posed by the pandemic and climate change in a spirit of cooperation and solidarity.

“I wish your country and you personally all the very best for a peaceful and happy future.”

The congratulatory message was transmitted via the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.