Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 26, 2022 (SKNIS): During the October 25, 2022 opening of the New Session of Parliament at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom in Frigate Bay, the Governor General’s Deputy Her Excellency Ms. Marcella Liburd addressed a number of initiatives that the Government has planned to improve the access and delivery of education across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, including the building of a brand new Basseterre High School and tuition-free tertiary education at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC). She said that the education of the Nation’s youth is key to building human capital and making St. Kitts and Nevis a sustainable island state.

“Our Government constantly hears the cries of the young men and women who take the bold steps to embark on tertiary level education to better themselves and to make their contribution to the building of their Nation, but who are often stuck with burdensome student loans. There is a better way to assist our young people to pursue higher education. Our Government has already moved forward to provide free tuition for all students attending CFBC. This new policy offers great financial relief to many families throughout the Federation and enables our students to concentrate on their studies rather than worrying about the ability of their families to pay the required tuition fees. We will also be exploring the possibilities of the CFBC becoming a full University. In that way, more of our citizens and residents can obtain first degrees right here in our Federation without the huge costs involved,” said the Governor General’s Deputy.

The CFBC is mandated to consolidate and augment the opportunities for tertiary-level education in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. With tuition now being free, persons at the institution can now have access to a wide range of courses to improve their professional development.

The construction of the new Basseterre High School has been a topic of importance for some time now, and plans are already in motion to begin construction work on the existing premises shortly.

“Our Government understands that education is a prerequisite for building our human capital and by extension a sustainable island state. What we do not understand is the travesty that occurred with respect to Basseterre High School at the expense of thousands of our young people who have been deprived of a wholesome school environment over the last seven (7) years. Our Labour Government will not play games with the future of our children. In short order, we will start to build a brand-new Basseterre High School on its original historical site. We will also embark on a comprehensive plan for the upgrade of the physical infrastructure of all public schools and introduce proper plans for the maintenance of schools across the Federation,” said Her Excellency Liburd.

The Governor General’s Deputy also stated that the development of young people is critical to nation-building, ensuring the prosperity of the Federation and fostering the conditions that will allow the nation to achieve its goal of becoming a model sustainable island state.