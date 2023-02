The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the SVG Mission in Cuba and Venezuela will provide support in carrying out the functions of Community of Latin American and Caribbean States CELAC, under this country’s presidency

Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s CELAC Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/SVG-CELAC-REPORT.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com