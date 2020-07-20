The Caribbean Now Has Over 63,000 Coronavirus Cases

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Mon. July 20, 2020: The Caribbean now has over 63,600 coronavirus cases to date as the Dominican Republic added another 1,336 new cases Sunday.

The DR now stands at 52,855 confirmed cases, the most for the region while Puerto Rico added another 189 cases to reach 12,063.

Haiti added 78 new cases to reach 7,053 cases while Suriname added 28 new cases to reach 1,029.

The Bahamas added 15 new cases Sunday as it reached 153 even as the country’s Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said he will close the country’s borders to travelers from the United States starting Wednesday.

Minnis, who has also been the acting health minister, cited recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in the US and elsewhere in banning international travel, with some exemptions for emergency and essential travel.

Travelers from Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union will still be permitted to come to the Bahamas.

Guyana added another 9 cases to reach 336 while Jamaica added 6 new cases to reach 774. St. Vincent and the Grenadines also added 6 new cases to reach 44 while Aruba added two new cases to reach 113.

Barbados also reported one new case to reach 105.

