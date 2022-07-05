The Cable Is Proud to Partner With MoENT to Launch Local TV Channel

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 04, 2022 (SKNIS): Patricia Walters, Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of The Cable, said that the company is extremely proud to partner with the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development (MoENT) to launch a local TV Channel that will cover four priority sectors namely film and photography; music and entertainment; literary and performing arts, and technology and innovation.

“Today, after years of planning, development and organizing, we are proud to be partnering with the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development to launch a new local TV channel. We want the world to see the great talent that we have here and we want the great talent to be paid handsomely,” said CEO Walters during the official launch of MoENT TV on Friday, July 01, 2022, at the Splash Restaurant at Royal St. Kitts Hotel. “We know storytelling can be addictive… and we have our own kings and queens right here in sweet St. Kitts and Nevis with stories that will entertain, educate, motivate, provoke discussion and preserve our cultural traditions.”

She added that The Cable has a two-step strategy and together with MoENT, they will work to showcase and enrich the talents of creatives because TV has changed and so “must the way we support local content.”

CEO Walters said that The Cable is playing its part to ensure that local creatives reach their fullest potential.

“We are helping to support local creatives in two ways. We have provided a channel for local talent exposure. In fact, this is nothing because when we launched three years ago we already had the channel reserved for local content and we started it as a critical goal, but more importantly, The Cable can partner with influential media companies that we do business with all the time,” she said.

Equally important, the CEO pointed to ways local creatives can earn money from their content. This, she said, will be done together with MoENT as they work to showcase local talent, and content producers, as well as “negotiate ways for them to earn from regional and international viewership.”

“We are close to announcing a partnership with a streaming company that will showcase the talent here both in the region and in the diaspora internationally and you will earn money from viewership. So, if you have a show that latches on and streams and everybody is popular, whatever the percentage of the total viewership is, you will earn money from that,” said CEO Walters. “You will also earn money from advertising on the local TV channel. It is free for you to come on the channel but if you can build up an audience that is willing to advertise because they know people are watching your content you will share in the advertising revenue. So, two ways you can earn money, advertising revenues and viewership internationally and regionally.”

MoENT TV can be found on Cable Channel four (4). Local creatives can get their content showcased on MoENT TV by submitting them to the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development (MoENT).