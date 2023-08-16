Terrance Drew Jr Encourages the Youth of St. Maarten

Basseterre. St. Kitts, August 17, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Prime Minister’s son, Terrence Drew Jr, lent his voice to the youth of St. Maarten when he was invited to introduce the United People’s Party (UPP) youth wing representatives during the party’s congress held at the Aleeze Convention Center in Madame Estate, St. Maarten on Sunday (August 18, 2023).

Drew Jr. who is known to give motivational speeches encouraged the young people of St. Maarten to take on an active role in society.

During his speech, Drew Jr. emphasized the importance for young people in society to be agents of change.

He said, “As youth in modern society, it is important to understand our influence and how we could be impactful. We can use our platforms and our inequalities to become agents of change. Young people say we will be agents of change. Youth and life indeed itself flashes by in the blink of an eye, that is why you need to ask yourselves, what can I do for my society and my country? It is important to look at it as if a man walks on the sand and leaves no footprint, people are going to say he’s fake, people are going to say he never existed. You must ensure now young people that your mark, your footprints in the sand are left so that future generations can look back and say he was here.”

He also called on the older generation to provide the foundation that will foster the growth needed in the youth to create change.

“It is the responsibility now of the older generation to provide us with the right resources, guidance, and a good environment so that we can become strong agents of change in the community. Let us repeat it. We will be strong agents of change and while we are becoming strong agents of change, we are still growing up.”

Drew Jr’s parting words to the young people of St. Maarten were “never lose sight of your vision, start small and always work together, go out into the land that God has blessed us with and take up space.”