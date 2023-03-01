Ten New Elderly Care Assistants Join Cardin Home

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, February 20, 2023: At a brief orientation session on Friday, 17th February 2023, the Cardin Home welcomed ten new staff members to assist with the care of our beloved residents. The group of new elderly care assistants successfully completed the elderly care certificate course at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), Division of Health Sciences.

The Cardin Home will celebrate 96 years of existence in May of this year, and as the primary elderly care facility on St. Kitts, it continues to grow and evolve. The addition of new support staff ensures that our residents receive the highest level of care possible.

“The Ministry of Health is today demonstrating that the institution’s goals are being upheld under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew. The Government has made a very significant investment in the care of our elderly population, including the residents here at the Cardin Home,” said Principal Nursing Officer, Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw. “We all can be assured that with the new changes the residents here will receive the proper, attentive, respectful, and safe care that is dignified, respectful and compassionate.”

Director of Health Institutions, Dr. Jenson Morton, used his brief remarks at the orientation session to remind the new elderly care assistants that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect especially residents of the Cardin Home as they represent one of the most vulnerable sections of our society.

During a brief period of interaction with senior nursing staff, the new support staff members expressed their excitement to join the team at the Cardin Home and begin building relationships with our residents.

The Ministry of Health continues its commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our residents at the Cardin Home, and in addition to these new staff members, the institution also received and installed ten new mattresses, two new bed frames, and 24 chairs.

Additionally, an ongoing deep cleaning exercise at the institution has so far resulted in the pressure washing of the exterior of buildings on the compound and the removal and disposal of several pieces of obsolete equipment.