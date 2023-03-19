Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Drunk At Baseball Game Before Thrown Out

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine got into a war of words with Puerto Rican fans at the World Baseball Classic on Friday as he pulled out his Mexican flag, which seemed to irritate fans.

The WBC quarterfinals were held at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, with Puerto Rico coming up against Mexico. The match was intense as the teams battled it out against each other down to the wire, with Mexico coming out with a nail-biting finish Puerto Rico 4 – Mexico 5. Mexico knocked Puerto Rico out of the Classic and will go on now to play Japan in the semi-final.

It seems that tensions ran high between fans of the two teams, especially as Puerto Rico appeared to be leading. Mexico fan 6ix9ine was seen aggravating Puerto Fans as he waved his country’s flag while shouting at PR’s team. Puerto Rican fans wearing blue were not too keen on the rapper’s actions as some sailed empty soda cans at his head while a few others jumped up and flipped the bird at him. One woman is seen flipping off both middle fingers while a sheriff appears to approach 6ix9ine to ask him to sit down and stop blocking the view.

Videos from other angles also showed the rapper being escorted out by sheriffs after causing another ruckus after the game was done. The rapper appeared drunk and flopped over several times as a member of his time grabbed and held him while Sheriffs appeared to ask him to go.

Someone threw a beer can at 6ix9ine

In another video, his colleague is seen grabbing him and holding him for them to leave while the rapper furiously waves his flag and nearly takes a beer can to the head when he got into a spat with some fans.

Some Twitter users who were at the event said there was no prior provocation causing the spat but that many of the attendees did not like 6ix9ine.