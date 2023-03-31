Tekashi 6ix9ine Assault Suspects In LA Fitness Beating Arrested

Days after 6ix9ine was spotted in Cuba, police made a breakthrough in his LA Fitness beating incident.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office has arrested and booked three men on suspicion of robbery and felony assault of Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on March 21 at a Palm Beach County LA Fitness gym. According to authorities, the arrested men are Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavious Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25. The men were reportedly arrested on Thursday night and are being held at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a statement from the Sheriff’s office read.

It’s unclear if the men have been placed on bond, but Rafael and Anthony are suspected of felony battery and robbery offenses, while the charge for the younger Medina is yet unknown.

The men are suspected of beating and robbing Tekashi 6ix9ine on March 21 while he was at the gym. Videos of the incident showed 69, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, being kicked and punched by one man while another man stomped him in the stomach and abdomen repeatedly.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office

A battered and bruised Tekashi can be seen bleeding from the face, and he also had gashes on his face. The rapper was reportedly at the gym and had been seen on videos posted by fans in the gym. He was reportedly in the sauna and security when the men were seen on video taunting and attacking him.

It’s unclear the reason that they attacked the rapper, although some social media users appeared to think it was justified because of the rapper’s 2019 RICO case, where he cooperated with authorities in exchange for a shortened sentence. The rapper was released early from prison to complete his sentence under house arrest due to the conditions of the prison at the start of the pandemic.

In the meantime, 6ix9ine has been out of the public eye, but a statement from the Sheriff’s office said the rapper was treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

6ix9ine was spotted in Cuba this week surrounding by a lot of fans.