Basseterre, St. Kitts, 21st August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom):Members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force say that on Sunday, three juveniles from the St. Christopher’s Children’s Home were reported as missing.

By Monday, one of the three – a female – was found. She was transported to the JNF Hospital for routine medical assessment.

Police continue their search for the other missing teens and more details will be provided as they become available.