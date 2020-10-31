A teenager tragically lost his life after he fell off a ferry where he was employed last evening. Nineteen-year-old Jesroy Mulcaire of Zion, Nevis fell into the ocean and drowned. Ferries, the Coast Guard and divers all joined forces Friday evening to find the body. Reports indicate that Mulcaire fell off as the ferry was […]
