Teenager Killed in Soho Shooting

Basseterre St. Kitts, April 4, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday morning, in Soho Village, Dorset.

According to a police statement at about 9:55 am on Apr 4,2023, the Police responded to a report of a shooting at SOHO Village, Basseterre.

Upon arrival, they met the lifeless body of 18-year-old Zion Huggins of Soho.

The police say that Huggins was in his yard when he was approached by a group of men, he attempted to run away and was shot in the process.

The District Medical Officer pronounced him dead at the scene. The scene was processed by the crime scene unit and items of evidential value were recovered.

The Police say they condemn these acts of violence and are calling upon citizens to assist them in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

-30-