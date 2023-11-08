Teejay and Davido Link Up In Nigeria For “Drift” Remix, Films Video

Teejay linked up with Davido in Nigeria for the “Drift” remix.

Dancehall star Teejay is experiencing a burst of rapid ascension in his career right now after his mega-hit summer single “Drift” has grabbed and kept the attention of fans everywhere. In his latest escapade, Teejay, whose real name is Timoy Jones, was spotted disembarking a plane in Nigeria, where he met Davido on the tarmac. The duo already appeared inseparable as they greeted each other enthusiastically on the backdrop of Teejay’s private flight.

Later, Davido and Teejay sparked an exciting conversation online about a remix to the latter’s viral song “Drift” being on the horizon. The Nigerian Afrobeat singer and Jamaican dancehall deejay were seen shooting the music video in Lagos. The two seemed quite comfortable in each other’s company as they complemented each other’s energy on set. They had previously linked up in the studio a few weeks prior in New York and shared a post on Instagram to commemorate the momentous occasion.

The rollout of Teejay’s biggest song to date has been beyond progressive, with each milestone outdoing the last. “Drift,” produced by DJ MAC, PXNDX, and Topbraff Music, was released in April of this year and soon became a viral sensation. The visuals for the track heat things up even more after its debut on YouTube the following month. The official music video has since amassed over 14 million views and counting.

Teejay quickly garnered over 1 million subscribers on YouTube thanks to his massive hit record. In early October, the track made its Billboard debut when it entered the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. It has since emerged on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay, cracking its way into the top 40 and peaking at No. 36.

In recent months, Teejay signed a record and publishing deal with Warner Music Group. This summer, the dancehall star took to social media to announce the news, writing, “damn look what drift did.”

Since then, Teejay has taken the world by storm, celebrating numerous accolades in the process and personal achievements, which include buying a new luxury vehicle and purchasing a 9-bedroom house for himself and his family. Now the deejay, who is reportedly working on his EP, has managed to keep the “Drift” flame burning yet again. Will this remix with Davido push the track further up the charts?