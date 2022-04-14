Teachers Participate in Annual In-Service Training

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, April 12, 2022:​ In-Service Training for new primary and secondary teachers in St. Kitts, hosted annually by the Ministry of Education commenced on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic School Auditorium.

Highlighting the importance of in-service training to the professional development of teachers Mr. Francil Morris, Chief Education Officer explained

“These continuing professional development sessions will provide you with information that is relevant, timely and context-specific to you our teachers. After all, professional development cultivates the skills required by teachers to improve the effectiveness of the teaching-learning experience in the classroom.”

Minister of Education, Hon. Jonel Powell reinforced his ministry’s commitment to professionalizing the teaching force.

“The Ministry of Education, here in St. Kitts and Nevis continues to strive to maintain and improve upon the standards within our educational sector. That is why we’re doing so much work in terms of professionalizing the teaching force, to ensure that the standard of instruction that is delivered in our schools properly prepares our children for the next step,” he said.

Minister Powell encouraged the new teachers to take advantage of the opportunities they are afforded as they will make a significant contribution to their success in the profession.