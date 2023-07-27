TDC to host Staff Awards and Gala

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Friday 28 July 2023 – Over one hundred and fifty (150) employees from across the TDC Group were honoured at TDC’s Staff Awards and Gala slated on Saturday 29th July, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

This event is the first standalone formal activity organized to reward and recognize employees as part of its ongoing 50th-anniversary celebrations, which is being chaired by Mr. Ernie France, the Managing Director, of TDC Nevis Limited.

In speaking with Mr. France, he applauded the decision by TDC’s Chairman and the Board of Directors to approve and support the companywide event, which is being organized by an intercompany team who are planning what is expected to be a night of celebrations.

“I am very pleased that the Chairman and our Board have given the green light to host this event. We have assembled an amazing team from across the Group, who have come together to plan, and organize this awesome activity, which our staff will thoroughly enjoy.”

Outstanding employees will be recognised in the following categories: Long-Service Awards from five (5) to forty-five (45) years, Impact Awards, which include, Rising Star and Making A Difference in Our Community, and Employee Awards; The Jacques Cramer Employee of the Year Award, the D. Michael Morton Award for Sales Excellence and the Barbara Farrell Memorial Award for Service Excellence.

Mrs. Gloria Esdaille-Robinson, Chief Human Resource Officer, stressed that the formal event aims to maintain high staff morale and employee engagement.

“As we are consistently seeking ways to positively high morale and boost employee engagement, we now have opportunities to incorporate new strategies to enhance the employee experience at TDC Ltd. The reintroduction of the Company’s Staff Awards in the form of a standalone formal event, is another way we have ought to maintain high levels of employee morale and so far, it has created enormous excitement amongst our diverse staff.”

The all-TDC event will also see the keynote address being delivered by the Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholar, Reverend Renecia McDonald-Huggins, Resident Pastor of the St. Paul’s Wesleyan Holiness Church, on St. Kitts and chaired by Mr. Crios Freeman, and Ms. Techell McClean, also Warren C Tyson Memorial Scholars, who will serve as the host, and hostess.

Adding variety to the event are Tejaun Walters (EBJ Harmonics), the Okolo Tegremantine Dance Theatre, and Sylvester’s Masquerade, which will provide cultural entertainment for the evening.

The gala is being held under TDC’s 50th Anniversary theme, “Your Neighbour, Your Partner, Your Future”.