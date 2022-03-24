TDC Home and Building Depots to host their Annual Farmers Market

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2022 — The public, and customers of the TDC Home and Building Depots in St. Kitts and Nevis will again get the opportunity to purchase a variety of fresh farm produce and ornamental plants at the stores Annual Farmers Market.

The mini marketplace will be open on Saturday 26th March 2022, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at both locations on the Frigate Bay Road in Basseterre and Pinney’s Industrial Estate in Charlestown.

The activity forms part of the companies’ Farmers Appreciation Month initiative, which is specifically designed to recognize the farming fraternity for their continued efforts and contributions in ensuring food safety and security and reducing import substitution.

Complementing the outdoor activity is the ongoing discount sale on lawn and garden supplies, such as seeds, fertilizer, pesticides, equipment, and inputs not for only bona fide farmers but to persons involved in various forms of agriculture.

Over the four (4) week period field representatives from the TDC Agro Divisions have been visiting and interacting with farmers, along with other persons involved in crop production to find ways to improve through which the company can better meet and serve their needs.